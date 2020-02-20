2019 property tax information

White County Trustee Office hours

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Each year, property tax notices are mailed out the first week in October. Taxes are due and payable by Feb. 28. Since this is leap year and Feb. 29 falls on a Saturday when the courthouse is not open, we will accept payment, with no penalty, on Monday, March 2, 2020. Beginning Tuesday, March 3, there will be an additional 1.5 percent interest for all late taxes.

You may pay your property taxes online at www.tennesseetrustee.org. There is a 2.75 percent convenience fee to pay online.

Don’t want to pay online?

Try our phone payment system:

1-877-768-5048

There is a 2.75 percent convenience fee to pay using this system.

Remember these guidelines: If you pay online or use the phone payment system, you will use a bank or credit card. If you mail your payment, you may send either a personal check or cashier’s check. If you come to the office, you may pay with a check or cash.

If you have any questions, please feel free to call the White County Trustee’s Office at (931) 836-3788.