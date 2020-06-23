2020 application period for peregrine falcon trapping for falconry usage to begin July 1
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | June 23, 2020 11:51 am
The 2020 application period for the trapping of a peregrine falcon to be used in falconry will begin July 1, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced.
The number of permits to be allowed for the taking of peregrine falcons to be used in falconry is three this year as allowed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The TWRA will award the permits to the winners of a draw to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 26. Falconers may go to the Falconry Information and Application under the Law Enforcement section of the TWRA’s website to locate the print-ready application and also view the requirements. Resident and non-resident master and general falconers are eligible for participation in the draw. Completed applications must be postmarked by Saturday, Aug. 15.
Another change made last year is the permits will be allowed statewide. Previously, Peregrine falcons were only allowed to be taken from counties located in the TWRA’s Region I (West Tennessee). One permit had been issued for the past seven years in Tennessee. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service awarded Tennessee its first permit allowing the trapping of one Peregrine falcon for the use in falconry in 2011.
The population of Peregrine falcons, through state and federal conservation efforts, has recovered enough since their near extinction in the early 20th century to allow for a limited take of these birds for the use in falconry.
For more information, contact the TWRA’s Walter Cook at walter.cook@tn.gov or (615) 781-6647.
