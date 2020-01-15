2020 Little League sign-ups

The league on-line sign-up page is open. Follow the link on the Sparta-White County TN Little League Facebook page. In-person sign-ups are: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 25, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 22, both at Sparta Rescue Squad Building, at 320 W. Bockman Way, in Sparta.