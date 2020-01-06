2020 Little League sign-ups
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 6, 2020 10:44 am
The league on-line sign-up page is open. Follow the link on the Sparta-White County TN Little League Facebook page. In-person sign-ups are: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Jan. 25, and 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 22, both at Sparta Rescue Squad Building, at 320 W. Bockman Way, in Sparta.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.