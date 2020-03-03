31-year-old dies in Feb. 26 crash

A 31-year-old Sparta woman has died after an early morning crash, on Feb. 26, in Cumberland County.

According to a report from Tennessee Highway Patrol, Nikisha Blalock, of Sparta, was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima and was traveling east on US 70/Sparta Highway, in Cumberland County.

Wilma Bradley, 71, of Knoxville, was driving a 2010 Jeep Commander. According to the report, Bradley had pulled onto the left shoulder of US 70/Sparta Highway near Pleasant Hill Market. Bradley reportedly pulled out onto US 70 to go west and pulled into the path of Blalock’s vehicle, striking it head-on.

According to the report Bradley was wearing a seatbelt. She also had two juvenile passengers in her vehicle, ages 11 and 14, both of whom were wearing seatbelts. All three individuals were injured.

Blalock was not wearing a seatbelt.

According to the report alcohol/drug tests were requested for each driver by the investigating officer, THP Lt. Dewaine Jennings. The report states that citations and criminal charges are pending.