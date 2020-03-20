79-year-old man taken to hospital from Tuesday crash

A crash on West Bockman Way, on March 17, was reportedly caused by improper lane change when David Ethan Hutcheson, 30, of Sparta, pulled in the lane of travel for Harold Douglas Rice, 79, of Sparta. (Photo by DE ROBERTS)

A two-vehicle crash that occurred March 17, on West Bockman Way, sent a 79-year-old man to the hospital.

According to a traffic crash report from Patrolman Joseph B. Thomas, of Sparta Police Department, David Ethan Hutcheson, 30, of Sparta, who was driving a 1996 Chevrolet S10, pulled out of the parking lot of First Horizon Bank, onto West Bockman Way, to the inside lane, heading eastbound.

Harold Douglas Rice, 79, of Sparta, who was driving a 2001 Oldsmobile, was traveling eastbound, on West Bockman Way, in the outside lane.

Hutcheson reportedly then merged into the outside lane, striking the vehicle driven by Rice on the driver’s die, causing them to leave the roadway and strike a light pole.

Rice was transported to Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, in Sparta, with a suspected minor injury.

Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. A 52-year-old female passenger in the Hutcheson vehicle was also wearing a seatbelt.