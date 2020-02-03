8th grade Warriorettes’ season ends in regional final
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 3, 2020 2:11 pm
White County Middle School Warriorettes have had an amazing season. They traveled to Stewarts Creek, on Jan. 31, 2020, to take on Oakland Middle School, in the regional championship. The Warriorettes’ championship run fell short as Oakland defeated the Warriorettes. The loss ended the WCMS Warriorettes’ season. Stats were unavailable at press time. (By JERRY LOWERY)
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.