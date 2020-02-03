8th grade Warriorettes’ season ends in regional final

White County Middle School Warriorettes have had an amazing season. They traveled to Stewarts Creek, on Jan. 31, 2020, to take on Oakland Middle School, in the regional championship. The Warriorettes’ championship run fell short as Oakland defeated the Warriorettes. The loss ended the WCMS Warriorettes’ season. Stats were unavailable at press time. (By JERRY LOWERY)