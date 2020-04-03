A war and a wartime president

By Jerry Jones – Central Intelligence Agency, Ret., Native of Sparta

President Donald Trump recently declared himself “a wartime president.” He was right in doing so. We are once again involved in a worldwide conflict and fighting a dangerous foreign-born enemy that is not only deadly, but which is impervious to pain and has no fear. This time the enemy is invisible, leaderless, mindless, and cannot be reasoned with. The enemy is a very potent, deadly, and rapidly spreading virus; i.e. the coronavirus aka the Chinese Virus.

The world has entered the arena of biological warfare. There has been no declaration of war, but, nonetheless, it is a war that ignores boundaries and borders, types of government, and skin color, and the casualties are very real. Thus far, over 809,608 human beings (male and female) of all ages, in over 203 countries, have been sickened by this runaway virus, and over 39,545 have died. These figures have been trending upward in spite of heroic efforts to turn the tide. This has mandated the need for local, state, and federal government-ordered quarantines, especially in high-density population centers.

If ever the world needed to come together and work together, now is that time. And, that does seem to be happening to a certain degree. Of course, it will never happen completely. Even in our own country, we have groups/individuals/organizations whose hatred and dislike of others, along with their own self-centered issues/concerns, take precedence over Christian concern and selfless actions needed for the welfare of others. I make reference to the Fake News Media and the Socialist core of the Democrat party.

I had intended not to make mention of these groups and individuals, but their despicable actions in delaying the passage of the coronavirus (Emergency) Response Bill, which was/is intended to save companies, small businesses, and the jobs of individuals adversely affected by business closures and the much-needed quarantines deemed necessary to slow/stop the spread of the virus. The Socialist Democrats resorted to blackmail; i.e . they stalled the bill and placed the country in further peril from the virus by insisting on the attachment of non-virus associated amendments.

I was especially appalled by the $25 million free gift to the very non-essential Kennedy Center, which has nothing to do with the pandemic. That is a clear example of the Socialist Democrats self-serving political agenda. Getting the needed money to individuals and families affected by the necessary closing of businesses and schools in a timely manner was obviously of little concern to the Socialist Democrats. Trying to make President Trump look bad was more important to them. That will not serve them well in the November election. They need to take the advice of the much-quoted sage, Will Rogers; i.e. “When you find you have dug yourself into a deep hole, stop digging.”

Returning to the issue of the ongoing pandemic, the Fake News outlets and hardcore Socialist Democrats continue to promote the lie that President Trump defunded the Centers of Disease Control (CDC). One of the most prominent among the lie spreaders in this instance was Mike Bloomberg. He is the former mayor of New York City. You may recall he was short in stature, demonstrated a complete lack of a personality, was a poor debater, and, for a very brief period, was one of the unelectable Democrat Party’s presidential candidates. In addition to claiming that President Trump had fired Admiral Timothy Ziemer, reported to be our country’s top pandemic expert, two years earlier, he claimed the president defunded the CDC. Both claims are not true. Admiral Ziemer, who had headed a National Security Council unit that oversaw the fight against the Ebola virus, was at the end of his assignment and resigned. That was prompted in part by his dislike of his new boss, John Bolton. He was not fired. President Trump did not and has not defunded the CDC.

The two preceding paragraphs were intended to demonstrate to you that the current number one priority and, in fact, the only priority of the Socialist Democrat Party (SDP), with the support of the Fake News Media, is to lie, cheat and do anything to keep President Donald Trump for being re-elected in November. Their recent actions in Congress is further proof of that. President Trump has set such a high standard of success that future presidents will be hard pressed to even approach his achievements.

That doesn’t bother the SDP; they just want the power of the Presidency back so they can increase taxes, which their recent candidates said they would do. That cannot be denied as there is a good deal of available video which confirms that. Then there is the matter of their lost backroom revenue from lobbyists and special interest groups. Before the pandemic hit, the Democrats were praying for a recession. What they got was a pandemic and a steady increase in popularity ratings for the president and his outstanding leadership in this crisis.

We are in a war and Donald Trump is a wartime president, and, like all great leaders, he is leading from the front. He is this country’s biggest fan!

I am going to close this article with a statement made by former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee. Begin quote: “Not to add to the coronavirus, but there already is a terrible disease ravaging America. In the worst cases, it results in hysteria, loss of brain function and inability to control one’s mouth. That disease is TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome).” End quote.

I have been told TDS originated in Nancy Pelosi’s office in the House of Representatives and only affects Socialist Democrats. Perhaps during the search for a coronavirus cure, they will find a humane cure for TDS.

God Bless America!