AAA: Gas prices dropping with temperatures across the country

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (January 21, 2020) — The Tennessee Gas Price average is $2.32 which is three cents less than last week, a penny higher than one month ago, and 32 cents higher than one year ago.

The National Gas Price Average is $2.54, which is three cents cheaper than last week, a penny less than last month, yet 30-cents more than a year ago. Gas prices edged cheaper in the last week as gasoline stocks grew, measuring at 258 million bbl – a stock level not recorded by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) in nearly a year.

“Motorists across the country are paying less to fill-up as U.S. gasoline supply outpaces demand this winter,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “Typically, we see cheaper gas prices this time of year as motorists generally drive less.”

Oil Price Impact

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI increased by two cents to settle at $58.54. Crude prices fell last week after new data showed that China’s economy, the world’s second largest, grew by 6.1% in 2019. It is the country’s slowest expansion in 29 years. The slower-than-expected growth rate has increased market concerns that global crude demand may decline this year. If those concerns continue into this week, crude prices could decrease again.

Motorists can find current gas prices along their route with the free AAA Mobile app for iPhone, iPad and Android. The app can also be used to map a route, find discounts, book a hotel and access AAA roadside assistance. Learn more at AAA.com/mobile.