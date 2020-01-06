AAA: National gas price averages hold steady amid tensions with Iran

Last Updated: January 6, 2020 at 10:34 am

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (January 6, 2020) — The Tennessee Gas Price average is $2.39 which is seven cents more than one a week ago, six cents more than a month ago and 41 cents more than a year ago.

The National Gas Price Average held steady on the week at $2.58, but that could change depending on the movement of crude oil prices due to geopolitical concerns. Following airstrikes in Baghdad last Friday, which killed Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani, crude oil prices increased, causing market speculation about what could happen to gas prices in the near-term. Today’s national average is $2.58, which is the same price as last Monday and last month, but 34-cents more expensive than the beginning of 2019.

“It’s typical to see crude oil prices push more expensive amid current events,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “What this increase means in terms of retail prices is yet be seen. It depends on how expensive crude oil prices go and the duration at which it sells at a higher price point.”

Oil Price Impact

At the close of Friday’s formal trading session on the NYMEX, WTI increased by $1.87 to settle at $63.05. Crude prices increased last week after the U.S. announced that it conducted a drone strike at an airport in Baghdad and killed Major General Qassem Soleimani – a top military leader in Iran. The incident has escalated tension in the region, raising the possibility that global crude supplies could be disrupted. As market concerns over geopolitical risk increase, crude prices have increased amid uncertainty over how long tensions may continue to rise in the region. Crude prices may rise further this week if tensions continues to mount.

Click here to view current gasoline price averages

Gas Price Survey Methodology

AAA updates fuel price averages daily at www.GasPrices.AAA.com. Every day up to 130,000 stations are surveyed based on credit card swipes and direct feeds in cooperation with the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS) and Wright Express for unmatched statistical reliability. All average retail prices in this report are for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline.