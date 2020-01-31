AARP Foundation Tax-Aide
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 31, 2020 9:50 am
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide offers free tax preparation to anyone of any age – especially if you are 50 or older or can’t afford paid tax preparation. Appointments are available 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 3-April 13, on Mondays only. Call (931) 836-3663 to make an appointment.
