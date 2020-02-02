Agnes Alene Howard

Agnes Alene Howard, 89, of Spencer, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, at her home.

Mrs. Howard was born June 6, 1930, in Spencer, to Homer Crain and Thelia Passons Crain.

Funeral service was 2 p.m., Feb. 2, 2020, at Spencer Funeral Home, with burial in Spencer Town Cemetery.

