Agnes Alene Howard
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | February 2, 2020 6:51 am
Agnes Alene Howard, 89, of Spencer, passed away Jan. 29, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Howard was born June 6, 1930, in Spencer, to Homer Crain and Thelia Passons Crain.
Funeral service was 2 p.m., Feb. 2, 2020, at Spencer Funeral Home, with burial in Spencer Town Cemetery.
Spencer Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
