Airport manager receives 5% raise

By Ron Moses

Upper Cumberland Regional Airport Board of Directors voted this week to approve a 5 percent pay raise for airport manager Dean Selby.

The increased salary will move Selby’s salary from $69,550 to 73,027.50, and that increase will be retro-fitted to July 1, 2019. Selby’s last review came in October 2018 when his pay was increased 7 percent. The board voted to make both Selby’s and other airport employees’ performance reviews an annual occurrence.

Selby will next be reviewed in June 2021.

“I think you [Selby] have done an outstanding job,” said Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter. “I look back from when we chose him, and he has for sure outperformed what I expected. I knew he was going to do a great job, but I never dreamed we could do all the things that we have done over the past couple of years.”

Selby said he increased his employees’ pay 5 percent to 7 percent in that same year.

The airport will also be restriping its parking area. Selby said the project will involve moving fencing in an attempt to allow incoming jets to park at an angle.

“Right now, they get stacked up,” said Selby. “We can’t get one out because another is parked in the way. This way gives them some direction to it.”

Selby said he expects to spend about $4,000 on the project.

“I really need to get this done before summer gets here,” said Selby. “With as much jet traffic as we have, I need to get this in place.”

The board also approved an expenditure of up to $40,000 for a new Ground Power Unit.

“Certain jet aircraft have to have a GPU to be able to start and run,” said Selby. “In the summer time, they use it to run the air conditioning, but it is primarily used to start the aircraft.”

The airport’s current GPU was built in 1960.

“I can get parts for it anymore,” said Selby. “We need to replace it.”

The GPU is required for the airport to allow jet traffic. Selby said the airport is now using the GPU “four or five times a week” because of increased jet traffic. In the past, it was used only once a month.

Also on the agenda, Putnam County’s board appointee, Bennett Jarrett, will “roll off” the board after his second term ends, on March 31, 2020. Putnam County will then look to appoint a new member.

In other business: