Almedia Gravitt Smith

Almedia Gravitt Smith, 87, of Quebeck, passed away March 10, 2020, at Life Care Center of Rhea County, Tennessee.

Mrs. Smith was born Aug. 19, 1932, to Lawrence Gravitt and Rose Lee Knight Gravitt.

She grew up in Rhea County and later moved to Chattanooga. In 1953, she married Benny J. Smith. They were married for over 66 years, during which she created a stable and loving home through several moves across the United States. They spent many years in Florida before returning to Tennessee.

Mrs. Smith worked most of her life in the food service and beauty and apparel industries. She retired from Red Kap, in 1997, and Ben and Almedia spent the remainder of retirement on their farm, in Quebeck.

Her exceptional cooking and baking skills – especially of desserts -were legendary with local restaurants and at family gatherings. She had a continually inquisitive mind and was a lifelong student through reading. Mrs. Smith loved watching the birds at her feeders, especially hummingbirds, and always kept binoculars by the kitchen window.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Benny J. Smith; and two siblings, Verla Vernice Gravitt Jackson and Lawrence Leon Gravitt.

Surviving family members include her brother, Clarence Gravitt; two daughters, Anita Ann Worthington, Rose Marie Dunning; one son, Ronald Joe Smith.

Six grandchildren remember their grandmother’s love and cooking: Jennifer Parks, Cody Vineyard, Jason Worthington, Nathan Worthington, Victoria Shiller, and Kayla Evans. The extended family includes nine great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren, and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was 11 a.m., March 14, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Von Dunn officiated.

Hunter Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.