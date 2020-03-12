Alzheimer’s Support Group meetings cancelled for March/April
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 12, 2020 9:50 am
The Alzheimer’s Support Group meeting being held at Saint Thomas Highlands Hospital, on the last Saturday of each month, will be cancelled for March 28 and April 25 because of health recommendations surrounding the outbreak of the coronavirus.
