Amanda Ann Cole
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 7, 2020 1:57 pm
Amanda Ann Cole, 34, of Sparta, passed away March 3, 2020, in Cookeville.
She was born Feb. 11, 1986, in Cookeville, to Jerry and Phyllis Cole.
Amanda was a member of Cumberland Heights Church of Christ.
She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Cole; grandparents, Ridley and Ann Cole; grandfather, Jack Farley; and aunt, Donna Cole.
Amanda is survived by her mother, Phyllis Cole, of Sparta; sisters,
Lakota Griffin (Brandon), of Sparta, Sarah Christian (Thomas), of Sparta; brother, Jeremiah Cole, of Sparta; grandmother, Sylvia Farley, of Sparta; uncle, Mark Farley (Carla), of Sparta; and cousins, Chase Farley (Eileen), of Sparta, and Jake Farley, of Sparta.
The family wishes to mention Dawson Curtis who also lost his life with Amanda.
A memorial service was 1 p.m., March 7, 2020, at Cumberland Heights Church of Christ, in Doyle, with Doug Downs officiating.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.
