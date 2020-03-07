Amanda Ann Cole

Amanda Ann Cole, 34, of Sparta, passed away March 3, 2020, in Cookeville.

She was born Feb. 11, 1986, in Cookeville, to Jerry and Phyllis Cole.

Amanda was a member of Cumberland Heights Church of Christ.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerry Cole; grandparents, Ridley and Ann Cole; grandfather, Jack Farley; and aunt, Donna Cole.

Amanda is survived by her mother, Phyllis Cole, of Sparta; sisters,

Lakota Griffin (Brandon), of Sparta, Sarah Christian (Thomas), of Sparta; brother, Jeremiah Cole, of Sparta; grandmother, Sylvia Farley, of Sparta; uncle, Mark Farley (Carla), of Sparta; and cousins, Chase Farley (Eileen), of Sparta, and Jake Farley, of Sparta.

The family wishes to mention Dawson Curtis who also lost his life with Amanda.

A memorial service was 1 p.m., March 7, 2020, at Cumberland Heights Church of Christ, in Doyle, with Doug Downs officiating.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.