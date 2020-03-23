Sparta Live

Anchored is closed temporarily

Posted By | March 23, 2020 1:28 pm

From Anchored

Well, friends, we have made the difficult decision to close the shop until April 9th.

We are worried like others who won’t receive a paycheck and hope to recover whenever this pandemic ends, but we will always value our family and friends above all else.

Be kind, be compassionate, and pray for your neighbors- that’s what we will be doing

