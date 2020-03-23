Anchored is closed temporarily

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

From Anchored

Well, friends, we have made the difficult decision to close the shop until April 9th.

We are worried like others who won’t receive a paycheck and hope to recover whenever this pandemic ends, but we will always value our family and friends above all else.

Be kind, be compassionate, and pray for your neighbors- that’s what we will be doing