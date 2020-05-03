Angela Renee Secord

Angela Renee Secord, 50, of Sparta, passed away April 30, 2020, in Cookeville.

Mrs. Secord was born Nov. 5, 1969, in Sparta, to Richard Elmore and Deborah Ann Brown Pitman.

Due the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.