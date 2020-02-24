Ann Johanna Riis

Ann Johanna Riis, 79, of Sparta, passed from this life, on Feb. 21, 2020, at Life Care Center of Sparta.

Born March 29, 1940, in Braddock, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of George Kistler and Winnifred Keenan Kistler.

She enjoyed playing Mahjong and also enjoyed volunteering at the food pantry in Dunnellon, Florida.

Mrs. Riis was preceded in death by her parents.

Surviving family members include her husband, Earl Riis, of Sparta; son, Andy Riis and wife Danielle, of Walling; daughter, Kathy Clendennon and husband Eddie, of Campaign; three grandchildren, Jessica, Tristean, Ethan; and special friend, Charlie the little dog.

No services were announced at this time.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.