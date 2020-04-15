Anna Kate Smith

Anna Kate Smith, 87, of Sparta, passed away April 11, 2020, in Sparta

Mrs. Smith was born Dec. 10, 1932, to Clarence Cole and Myrtie Pat Duncan Cole.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Cole

Survivors include her loving husband, Robert “Bob” Smith, of Sparta; cousins, Charlene Rice, Bonnie Roberts, Richard Rice, Christie Bunch, Sherrie Miller, all of Sparta; sister-in-law, Alta Cole, of Michigan; nephews, Kevin Cole (Sherry), Bill Cole (Anna), both of Michigan; niece,

Karen Weiss, of Michigan; and several cousins, friends, and neighbors.

A private graveside service was 11 a.m., April 14, 2020, at Elrod Cemetery, with Bro. Harlan Simmons officiating.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.