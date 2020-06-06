Anne Cameron Golf Classic set for June 20, benefits cancer patients

Cookeville’s oldest charity tournament is has scheduled its 45th year, held once again the Saturday immediately before Father’s Day.

In an effort to practice appropriate social distancing and ensure the safety of participants, the number of golfers will be limited and both breakfast and lunch will be brown-bag style meals at the tournament.

The tournament honors the memory of both Anne Cameron and Bobby Nichols. Funds raised from ticket sales and sponsorship will be used to assist Upper Cumberland cancer patients through the Cancer Fund at Cookeville Regional Charitable Foundation.

The Anne Cameron Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for Saturday June 20, 2020 at Golden Eagle Golf Club. Breakfast will be served at 7:30 a.m. and a four-man scramble flight is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. Contests and prizes will include longest drive, closest to the pin, a $10,000 hole-in –one prize; and first, second and third place teams.

To secure reservations for a team of four, or become a sponsor in support of local cancer patients, please call Lindsay Cameron Gross at 931-526-3366 or Amanda Scott at 931-783-2003. Information is also listed online at www.CookevilleRegionalCharity.org.