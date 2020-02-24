Another exciting week on the campaign trail and elsewhere

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

A person seeking a moment of respite will be hard pressed to find it these days. The weeks are flying by, events are unfolding and refolding rapidly – or as President Trump would say, “So much winning!”

At long last, President Trump has started the process to secure water for hard-pressed farmers, in California. Devin Nunes, who we first noticed as the lead investigator into the funny business surrounding the spying on our president, was originally elected to Congress, in 2002, and was working on a supply of water for the California farmers, in the San Joaquin Valley, of California. California produces 12.5 percent of the United States’ food, and most of that production comes out of this valley. Many of us may vaguely recall when the greenies fought against continuing to provide these hardworking farmers water to protect the Delta Smelt, which is a 2-to-3-inch fish that has been the means through which California’s environmentalists sought to strangle the tremendous food production coming out of the San Joaquin Valley. This week, President Trump finally managed to secure a pathway for a more bountiful and dependable water supply for this very important area of our nation. Just another win for the country and another promise kept for President Trump.

Last week, we witnessed the “coming out” debate for the newest competitor in the Democrat race, former NYC Mayor Michael (Little Mike) Bloomberg. To say he had a disappointing start is to say the least. The problem with Little Mike is that even though he hired debate coaches and had mock debated to ready him for his first performance, he insisted he knew more than his coaches. And I rather doubt they hit him with any real hard criticism; he doesn’t take that very well. So, the man who knows everything arrived on stage looking as if he knew very little. Will the Democrat Party put their hope and trust in this former Republican opportunist, a known member in good standing of the “I know everything, you know nothing” group of contemptuous billionaires? This guy is one of the most scornful, nasty, common-man- hating candidates in the race. Can he buy a new persona for the Democrat nomination? We will soon know.

Judge Amy Berman Jackson, an Obama appointee that reminds us how important these lifetime judgeships are, sentenced Roger Stone to 40 months, the high end of AG Barr’s recommended sentence. Jackson revealed herself to be a Democrat in her sentencing statement where she went on and on describing Stone’s conduct as “covering up for the president.” This is a peculiar charge, since Stone’s major “crimes” were lying to investigators, calling a talk show host and badgering him for his stand on President Trump, and sending a congratulatory email to Wikileaks complimenting them on releasing the emails from the Clinton campaign. This was a curious sentence, given that we have just witnessed the “justice department” refuse to prosecute one Andrew McCabe, who Horowitz said knowingly and willfully lied to investigators over leaks to the press. It seems, in Washington DC and across the country, if you are a Democrat and are caught breaking the law – no problem. But if you are a Republican, execution is too good for you! Is this equal justice under law?

Senator James Lankford published his wasteful spending report, which identified 400 billion dollars in such spending amounting to $1200 per person! Google the list to read some of the crazy things our money is spent on and ask yourself, Is this the government I want running healthcare and my life?

Last week, President Trump held three rallies, with attendance far outstripping the available space. Attendees gathered in overflow rooms to watch the president on television. President Trump’s appeal to voters does not seem at all diminished and, as a matter of fact, seems to be increased this year. Democrats must be wondering what it will take to defeat him at the polls in November. Hint – they ain’t got it!

And let’s just wrap this thing up with a little one on one discussion. I could not believe when I read in last week’s paper that our current attorney general was now in charge of the justice department! As if that wasn’t the very essence of his job. And then this silly talk about Barr, one of the most respected legal minds in America, being at the beck and call of the president! Do Democrats not realize we all remember when former President Obama and his former Attorney General Eric Holder professed their close support of each other, with Holder saying he was President Obama’s “wing man?”

I would encourage you to read the Democrat column of last week and consider how interesting it is to read that Republicans are motivated by hate. Look at the statistics on how many Trump supporters have been beaten up over merely wearing a MAGA hat, or a Trump t-shirt. I warned at the start of this campaign that the Democrats would again be using violence against Trump supporters to intimidate voters. There is a roughly 6 percent gap in Trump’s reported polling numbers and what internal polling is telling the president. Much of that revolves around the fear average ordinary Americans have that harm will come to them if their support of President Trump becomes known.

Go to one of these Democrat online publications and read the comments after articles. You will quickly discover where the hate in our nation lies. The vile things these Democrats say to anyone that disagrees with them is both disgusting and disheartening. What has happened to the attitude that we all support our candidates but come together after the race is over for the good of the country? Is it possible that pursuing some kind of after-race vendetta that sees a president brought up for impeachment on very weak or non-existent grounds might be fueling the rage? These are dangerous times we are living in!

Until next week – let’s meet here again!