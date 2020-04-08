Anthony Lynn Stoglin
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | April 8, 2020 5:57 am
Anthony Lynn “Tony” Stoglin, 41, of Sparta, passed away April 4, 2020.
Mr. Stoglin was born Nov. 22, 1978, in Cookeville, to Teddy Stoglin and Judy Dennis Stoglin.
He was a former construction laborer and an avid New England Patriots fan.
Survivors include his wife, Nina Kirby Stoglin, of Sparta; parents, Teddy and Judy Stoglin, of Sparta; stepchildren, Ethan Parks, Aaron Shoupe; brother, Troy Smith and wife Robin; nieces, Finn Cronenberg, Hannah Nelson; great-niece, Zora Cronenberg; and numerous cousins, friends, and extended family.
In consideration of the health and safety of family and friends, a private family graveside service will be conducted at Elrod Cemetery.
Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
