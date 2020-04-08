Anthony Lynn Stoglin

Anthony Lynn “Tony” Stoglin, 41, of Sparta, passed away April 4, 2020.

Mr. Stoglin was born Nov. 22, 1978, in Cookeville, to Teddy Stoglin and Judy Dennis Stoglin.

He was a former construction laborer and an avid New England Patriots fan.

Survivors include his wife, Nina Kirby Stoglin, of Sparta; parents, Teddy and Judy Stoglin, of Sparta; stepchildren, Ethan Parks, Aaron Shoupe; brother, Troy Smith and wife Robin; nieces, Finn Cronenberg, Hannah Nelson; great-niece, Zora Cronenberg; and numerous cousins, friends, and extended family.

In consideration of the health and safety of family and friends, a private family graveside service will be conducted at Elrod Cemetery.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.