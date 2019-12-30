Ardelia Essigmann

Ardelia Essigmann, 85, of Sparta, passed away Dec. 27, 2019, at her home.

Mrs. Essigmann was born on Oct. 7, 1934, in Punta Gorda, Florida, to Leroy and Jo Anne Coxwell.

She was a working mom, but she always made her children anything they wanted for breakfast and made sure dinner was on the table with fresh bread of some kind. Mrs. Essigmann worked hard all her life. She was a very vibrant, energetic and driven woman. As an adult, Mrs. Essigmann completed her GED to further her education. She took pride in her appearance and made sure she was always presentable and physically fit. Mrs. Essigman was a punctual person; being on time was very important to her. She was always there to listen and give a hug. Mrs. Essigmann was a loving and caring mother. She would always give you a boost of strength just when you needed it. Mrs. Essigmann regularly attended Blessed Hope Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Rick Rose; sister, Helen Shealy; and brothers, Stanley Coxwell and Vernon Coxwell.

Survivors include her husband, John Essigmann, of Sparta; sister, Naomi Kriete; daughters, Deborah Rose (Bernie), Renee Ballard, Theresa Schlachter (James), all of Sparta; grandchildren, Sarah Friesel, Orrin Rose, Robert Frink; great-grandchildren, Bernie Friesel, Deborah Rivera, Susan Rose, DeeAnn Rose, Emilie Rose, Sophia Ferrara, Liberty Rose, Samuel Rose, Trinity Rose; and great-great-grandchildren, Kooper Rose and Easton Fowler.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Dec. 31, 2019, at Oak Lawn Memorial Cemetery.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.