Are Republicans helping or hurting Trump’s impeachment defense?

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

Over the past several weeks, we have watched House Republicans behave like a gang of thugs led by a cornered bully who is willing to blame anyone and everyone but himself to save his own skin. That is not new behavior for Donald Trump whenever he is threatened with exposure of any wrongdoing. Most of the people in his orbit who have been tried and convicted of breaking laws are people he “hardly knew,” including one of his own campaign managers, Paul Manafort. If Rudy Giuliani gets arrested for breaking the law on Mr. Trump’s behalf, will Rudy be treated the same way Donald Trump has treated others, by claiming he didn’t know what Rudy was doing? Somehow, I don’t think that will work with Rudy, since Rudy has publicly said he has “insurance,” wink, wink. As ridiculous as Rudy has been over that past several years, I don’t think he is stupid. Rudy may be the one to outmaneuver Donald Trump at his own game.

During the House of Representatives’ impeachment investigation, House Republicans complained the investigation wasn’t fair, even though there were Republicans who were members of the investigating committees. They wanted public hearings from witnesses. They got their wish, but they didn’t like the people who testified. The Republican congressional members certainly didn’t like the answers they received to their questions. The Republicans continuously questioned the “process.” They complained all the witnesses’ testimony was only hearsay. Two of the witnesses testified they had listened to Donald Trump’s “perfect” phone call to Ukrainian President Zelensky. The one thing I found rather interesting was not one of those Republicans on either the Intelligence Committee or the Judicial Committee seemed concerned that no witnesses for Mr. Trump came forward voluntarily.

Chairman Adam Schiff, of the Intelligence Committee, issued subpoenas to several witnesses from Mr. Trump’s administration. For some reason those subpoenas were ignored. Perhaps Mr. Trump hoped the House of Representatives would drop the impeachment investigation or, at the very least, be forced to delay their inquiries. That might have worked if the whistleblower’s complaint hadn’t been made public and Donald Trump didn’t vigorously defend his “perfect” phone conversation and release an edited version of the call. I’ve wondered what else is on the recording that some of Trump’s officials felt it should be locked away on an ultra-secure server with very strict and limited access. If Mr. Trump claims his phone call was “perfect,” then why not release the entire recording of the phone conversation? Wouldn’t that have helped his claim that he wasn’t soliciting a foreign country’s help with his 2020 re-election campaign?

Another question I have is if Donald Trump is innocent of any wrong doing in regards to his dealings with Ukraine, then why wouldn’t he want certain members of his staff and administration to appear before the investigating committees and defend him? I don’t know if it is some strange strategy he is using or if he thinks that if he doesn’t offer up any defense at all, he can count on the Senate Republicans to exonerate him. Mitch McConnell has already declared that he will not call any witnesses in Mr. Trump’s defense. He has also stated he is considering not calling any witnesses at all and rushing through this process. In my opinion, Mitch McConnell’s comments only raise more questions about his plans for the Senate trial. The House Republicans have repeatedly compared the impeachment investigation to a “witch hunt,” yet they have gone out of their way to intimidate and degrade the witnesses. If Mitch McConnell has his way, wouldn’t his proposed Senate trial be the real injustice to all Americans?

The polls are not looking good for Donald Trump, no matter what he says. One recent poll from Fox News showed more than 50 percent of voters want him impeached and removed from office. Many Republican Senators are proudly claiming they will not be honoring their oath of office or the oath they must take as “jurors” in the impeachment trial. It seems Mr. Trump’s cult members are just fine with that, but obviously there are voters in both parties who do not approve of their elected legislators blatantly refusing to honor their oath of office in which they have sworn to protect our Constitution and country from foreign AND domestic harm.

Sadly, these elected legislators have put their party, politics, and their own future earning power ahead of their constituents’ and our country’s best interests. If these legislators are more concerned about their political future instead of the country, perhaps they should be asking themselves if they fail to provide an honest impeachment trial, no matter what the outcome, will they have a future at all? I think most Americans, even those who support Donald Trump, want to see the process work and have justice prevail. If Donald Trump is acquitted of any wrongdoing, people will accept the result of a well-run and transparent process. That will not be the case if senators like Mitch McConnell, Lindsey Graham, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz and others decide to sabotage and obscure this process. Again, I, for one, want to hear from Donald Trump’s witnesses, along with Donald Trump, should he care to defend himself. I believe that is the only way the trial can be transparent and honest.

Donald Trump has done enough in three years to diminish the standing of America with our allies and around the world. He has pushed us to the brink of nuclear war on several fronts and done very little to make the majority of Americans feel secure about our future and the future of our children and grandchildren. I realize there are many people who feel he is perfect and can do no wrong. I have a feeling those are the people who have not been directly harmed by his policies, yet. It is time that Donald Trump is held accountable for his actions.