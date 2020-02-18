Are we too naïve or just blind to the dangers Americans are facing?

Democratic Dialog – By Debra Wines

As much as I expected Donald Trump to be acquitted in the impeachment trial that took place, I was hoping some Republicans would stand up and honor not just their oath of office but the oath they took to be impartial jurors. When they went on TV and blatantly said they would vote to acquit Mr. Trump and then voted down the request for witnesses and further documents, I knew there would be no chance for a “real” trial. Several Republicans, including Senator Lamar Alexander, admitted what Donald Trump did was wrong, but it wasn’t enough to find him guilty and remove him from office. The Republican senators didn’t even slap Trump’s wrist and tell him that he shouldn’t do that again. By their vote and rhetoric, they gave him the go-ahead to do what ever he wants, including seriously jeopardizing our form of government and destroying our Constitution.

Donald Trump has now firmly put Attorney General William Barr in charge of our legal system and made him Trump’s top henchman. William Barr now has the power to approve any investigations that Trump and his administration want to do to ANY political opponent. Mr. Barr also has the power to deny any investigation that Donald Trump believes could cause him some kind of harm. What or who will be next on the Trump/Barr hit list? This is a question every American, no matter what your party affiliation is, should be asking.

I know supporters of Donald Trump get very upset whenever anyone compares him to Adolph Hitler, yet, it is very important for all of us to study just how Hitler came to power and what he and his inner circle did with that power. The similarities are rather eye-opening, and, honestly, they are frightening to people who are willing to study the past to avoid this kind of history from repeating itself. Hitler didn’t have the tools that our government now has to “watch” people. People were concerned about the policies and tools the Bush administration put in place after 9/11 and are still being used. One of the biggest arguments against the use of these methods of “spying” on the American people was the fear of the government using this kind of information for the wrong reasons.

Our court system is being used as another valuable tool for the Trump administration because the Republican-led Senate is pushing through nominations of conservative right-wing candidates that have less-than-stellar qualifications and little or no experience in trials, let alone a courtroom. The Senate has declared they will no longer take advice or recommendations from the American Bar Association. The ABA has been working with the Senate for years to help pick impartial and experienced lawyers and judges for positions in the federal court system. Packing the courts with judges who will be directed by AG William Barr on behalf of Donald Trump is a dangerous step in the wrong direction for every American. We now have privately-run for-profit prisons in our country. In order to make money, they need bodies, and, if Trump and Barr are allowed a free hand to do whatever they want, it won’t just be poor minorities that will end up behind the bars in those prisons.

Donald Trump has declared any news outlet that says anything negative about him or questions him about anything, are all “fake news,” and they should be punished or banned. He doesn’t like people who disagree with him, in any manner. He takes retribution on anyone who he feels is disloyal to him. It doesn’t matter if they are loyal to their oath of office or their oath to serve their country honorably. If they don’t “serve” him, they will be destroyed in whatever manner Donald Trump can use. Adolph Hitler did the same thing to anyone and everyone he considered was the “enemy of the people,” which meant an enemy to him.

Donald Trump uses the term “patriot,” but it doesn’t have the same meaning as it did, not that long ago. Patriot, to him, means complete and utter loyalty to Donald Trump – not our country, not our Bill of Rights, and certainly not our Constitution. Mr. Trump has cultivated a loyal following through hate. He has turned family members against family members, friends against friends, and neighbors against neighbor. He has convinced his followers that anyone who isn’t white is an enemy, and those people are responsible for any injustice they may be feeling. His followers believe that if anyone is against Donald Trump then that person is against America. Like Hitler, he has given “his people” someone to hate and blame for anything that may be wrong with their lives or that those “other people” want to take away everything they have.

I’m not sure how he will explain to his followers that the reason they don’t have clean water, fresh air, or unpolluted land isn’t because of immigrants, Jews, or minorities. It is because of the greed of corporations and Donald Trump deregulating everything for money, not the safety, health, or well-being of the American people. Then again, when he has succeeded in becoming a dictator who will be bigger and better than Adolph Hitler, Donald Trump won’t be explaining anything to his “people” because they will be too brainwashed or too scared to speak. They will be loyal to Herr Trump or they will be dead.

I know I will not convince the die-hard Trumpers in this state that Donald Trump is the worst and most dangerous president our country has ever had in our White House. We have never had one who set out to destroy our country and turn it into a dictatorship or monarchy in which he alone rules everything for his own selfish benefit. I highly recommend watching “Hitler’s Circle of Evil” on Netflix to better understand the dangers we are facing.