Arlene Frances Keckler

Arlene Frances Keckler, 89, of Sparta, passed April 20, 2020, in Cookeville.

Mrs. Keckler was born April 3, 1931, in Adrian, Michigan, to William Springer and Cora Parker Springer.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family will hold a Celebration of Life for Mrs. Keckler at a later date.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.