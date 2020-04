ATTENTION: Flash flood warning for White County due to dam failure

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

White County

Severe Flash Flood Warning

Fri, Apr 3, 2020, 7:09 PM CDT

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN NASHVILLE HAS ISSUED A

* FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR…

A DAM FAILURE IN…

NORTHEASTERN WHITE COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE…

SOUTH CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTY IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE…

* UNTIL 115 AM CDT SATURDAY.

* AT 707 PM CDT, COUNTY DISPATCH REPORTED THE WRIGHT’S LAKE DAM

FAILED CAUSING FLASH FLOODING DOWNSTREAM ON CALFKILLER HIGHWAY.

HAZARD…FLASH FLOODING FROM A DAM FAILURE.

SOURCE…COUNTY DISPATCH.

IMPACT…FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS,

HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER

DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS.

* THIS FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF NORTHEASTERN

WHITE AND SOUTH CENTRAL PUTNAM COUNTIES.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND NOW. ACT QUICKLY TO PROTECT YOUR LIFE.

BE ESPECIALLY CAUTIOUS AT NIGHT WHEN IT IS HARDER TO RECOGNIZE THE

DANGERS OF FLOODING.

A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING.

IF YOU ARE IN THE WARNED AREA MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY.

RESIDENTS LIVING ALONG STREAMS AND CREEKS SHOULD TAKE IMMEDIATE

PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY.

&&

FLASH FLOOD…OBSERVED;

DAM FAILURE…OCCURRING