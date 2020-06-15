Avalee Jane Edwards
June 15, 2020
valee Jane Edwards, 91, of Sparta, formerly of Battle Creek, Michigan, passed away June 10, 2020, at her residence.
She was born Sept. 14, 1928.
Funeral service will be in Battle Creek, Michigan, along with burial in the Fort Custer Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
No local services are planned.
Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
