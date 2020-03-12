Averitt honors Sparta’s Belinda Odom for 25 years of service

Averitt Express recently honored associate Belinda Odom of Sparta for 25 years of service. She is one of the more than 1,200 active Averitt associates who are members of the company’s “Over 20 Team,” an exclusive group of associates who have served 20 or more years with Averitt. Averitt’s Cookeville-area service center is located at 1199 Salem Road, and its corporate headquarters is at 1415 Neal St.