Barbara Ann Perry
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | January 10, 2020 1:24 pm
Barbara Ann Perry, 76, passed away Dec. 19, 2019, in Crossville.
She was born Sept. 29, 1943, to Clayton and Ruby Chapman, in Champaign-Urbana, Illinois.
Crossville Memorial Funeral Home and Crematory was in charge of arrangements.
