Barbara Bernice Scudder
Barbara Bernice Scudder, 80, of Sparta, passed away May 2, 2020, in Nashville.
She was born Aug. 23, 1939, in Detroit, Michigan, to Herald George Barney Sr. and Christina McLaggen Barney.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
