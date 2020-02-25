Barbara Marie Winnett Parrish

Barbara Marie Winnett Parrish, 69, of Walling, passed away Feb. 24, 2020, at her residence.

Ms. Parrish was born July 19, 1950, in Sparta, to Roy Thomas “Tom” Winnett and Gladys Marie Parrish Winnett.

Her work career included a few years at Mallory. Then she found her passion as a caregiver to children and the elderly. She loved to travel to the beach and go to church singings.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Linda Dunn; and infant brothers, John Horace Winnett, David Michael Winnett, and Stephen Thomas Winnett.

Survivors include her daughter, Tammy Gongaware and husband Darrin; son, David Randolph; grandsons, Noah Randolph, Dakota Daniels and wife Kim, Austin Gongaware, Blake Gongaware; great-grandchildren, Ella and James; special niece thought of as a daughter, Misty Bell and husband John; sister, Mary Hodge and husband Jack; special friend, Regina Davis; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Feb. 27, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Indian Mound Cemetery. Bro. Burl Rice and Bro. Frank Randolph will officiate.

The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 27, at the funeral home.

Jackie Lynn Hodge, John Hollingsworth II, Joe Hallums, Nick Hallums, John Bell, Joey Cloyd, Austin Gongaware, Blake Gongaware, and Dakota Daniels will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hunter Funeral Home, P.O. Box 90, Sparta, Tennessee 38583, to help the Parrish family with funeral expenses

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.