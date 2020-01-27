Barrenness and bankruptcy

By Steve Qualls – Christpoint Church

There’s a true story about a revival that began in one of the most unchurched and ungodliest places, in South America. Argentina was considered by mission boards to be the least fruitful mission field in the western hemisphere. After 40 years of hard work, missionaries could only account for 174 adult church members by 1951. In 1949, a census of the three most successful denominations, in Argentina, totaled a mere 574 members. Large churches, in Argentina, at the time, consisted of as few as seven members. Spiritism was dominant in many cities and towns, with churches being unable to get a foothold in those communities.

The occult had a grip on millions and had influence in every level of society. Christians often frequented witch doctors for remedies to their sicknesses when they didn’t have the money for modern medicine. A young missionary from Oregon arrived, in 1948, and it didn’t take long for him to realize what he was up against. They conducted meetings and had services and tent meetings, and no one even bothered to show up. The young minister questioned his very calling and almost gave up and moved back to the states to work another job, when he gave himself to prayer. For months he spent eight hours of every day in prayer and his Bible until he began to hear clearly from God. He assembled together with only three people and his wife to pray nightly until God showed up. In a time and place in history that didn’t have internet, TV, or social media, God moved and the word spread like wildfire. What was once impossible to get more than eight people in a single service had now began to fill entire stadiums for Christ. Countless lives were changed, ministries birthed, Bible schools and newspapers opened, churches launched, salvations by the thousands, and it all catalyzed from a single sincere heart of prayer. Prayer is the language that moves God. Heavenly bankruptcy is spiritual outpouring, and God wants to bankrupt heaven to pour on you his blessings. Jesus told us in Matthew 18:18 that whatever we bind and or loose on earth, he would duplicate for us from heaven. He is willing to empty out heaven’s blessings if we should ask. But there is always an “if” and a “then.” If we will invite God in and draw him close, then he will answer. The question is, how diligent are we in the invitation?

In 1 Samuel chapter 1, Hannah fasted and prayed for a child in spite of her barrenness. She invited God in and became so engulfed with “loosing heaven” she was accused of being drunk. She travailed in prayer for a child she had never met and for a son she would give away to God. Her prayer was the language that moved God to open her womb. Her passion was the fire that ignited her revival. Through Hannah came Samuel who anointed David as king and spoke into his life. David conquered lands, led armies, and ruled righteously. He was the direct line of descendants to Jesus, and it all began with a childless woman in prayer with a little spit and snot mixed in.

In Esther chapter 3, an evil leader named Haman gave the equivalent of billions of today’s dollars to the king for the ordering of every Jewish person killed. He was willing to bankrupt himself to kill the future of Israel. The enemy hasn’t changed in all these years and is still willing to give more than can be imagined in order to kill your dream and vision. But in the 4th chapter, Esther “looses heaven” by calling a fast. Esther risked her life, the king heard her heart, Haman was exposed, he was killed, and the Jews were saved, and it all started in prayer and fasting.

There’s a direct connection from Hannah to Esther that forever ties them together with heavenly bankruptcy. The enemy is not threatened by barrenness. He is not afraid of anything that lacks the ability to reproduce. Hannah was without a child and prayed for a son. To this point he was not afraid of her. God bankrupted heaven and poured on her a powerful pregnancy. She gave birth to the prophet Samuel. Years later God gave instruction though Samuel to king Saul to kill the enemy king Agag. Saul disobeyed that command, and Samuel was the one that ended up killing Agag himself as a zealous representation of God’s righteousness. Generations later, the Jewish people are being threatened with extinction by “Haman the Agagite,” a direct descendant of king Agag who was the enemy of the Jewish people. The same enemy was still trying to kill the future of Israel, and God moved through two passionate ladies to bankrupt heaven and save his people. I think God used these two women rather than men to “loose heaven” because women know the value of recklessness before God to a more desperate degree than men.

What are we passionate for? Is it worth becoming undignified for? Is it worth travailing over? Is it bankruptcy worthy? Because God has the resources to completely flood any circumstance. All we have to do is learn from these ladies and give more of ourselves to prayer than we have ever given before, to the degree of bankruptcy. It’s on that edge where we will experience the loosing of heaven for our lives and those around us.

Let’s talk more and be encouraged and challenged by attending one of our services at Christpoint church, on the square, in Sparta. I look forward to seeing you at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. this Sunday. We’re real people, living real lives, serving a real God. Welcome home.