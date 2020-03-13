Sparta Live

BASF of Sparta achieves two years without OSHA incident

Posted By | March 13, 2020 7:51 am

BASF’s facility located, in Sparta, recently achieved two years without an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) incident. This achievement of no work-related injuries, illnesses, or fatalities is the result of hard work from all team members at the site. Behavioral-based training mechanisms, such as the Exposure Reduction Program (ERP), were implemented to encourage team members to pause and have safety conversations about the tasks performed. The program has driven a cultural change that has improved how employees interact with one another. BASF values the health and safety of people above all else, and will continue to drive improvements in safety culture and performance.

Terry Henry, maintenance department team member, oversees day-to-day operations in maintenance work as well as maintenance safety. His efforts have contributed to the success of the BASF facility, in Sparta, while driving the cultural change and the ability to identify at-risk behaviors.

Forklift operator Shawn Solomon is one of the many BASF employees at the Sparta facility who has worked hard to make significant contributions to recognize and eliminate workplace hazards.

Environmental, Health, and Safety team member Michael Akehinmi discusses safety measures with Shawn Solomon and Tammy Szilveszter. This is one of the many reasons why the BASF facility, in Sparta, surpassed two years without a recordable incident.

