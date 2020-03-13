BASF of Sparta achieves two years without OSHA incident

BASF’s facility located, in Sparta, recently achieved two years without an Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) incident. This achievement of no work-related injuries, illnesses, or fatalities is the result of hard work from all team members at the site. Behavioral-based training mechanisms, such as the Exposure Reduction Program (ERP), were implemented to encourage team members to pause and have safety conversations about the tasks performed. The program has driven a cultural change that has improved how employees interact with one another. BASF values the health and safety of people above all else, and will continue to drive improvements in safety culture and performance.