BASF pledges $25,000 to Cookeville tornado relief efforts

BASF has pledged $25,000 to the City of Cookeville Relief Fund to help those impacted by the tornado and strong storms that hit in March. The contribution will support community members who were affected by the significant damage to the Cookeville area.

Weeks after a devastating tornado came through the area, additional storms rolled through with straight-line winds that caused more damage in the area and impacted 80 percent of the BASF workforce in Sparta.

“The lives of many of our friends and neighbors have been devasted by these storms and tornado,” said Andy Schmitt, Site Director for BASF’s Sparta facility. “We are committed to providing assistance during this critical time of need. BASF will continue to find ways to support our community as we recover and rebuild.”

The funds pledged by BASF will go directly to support tornado relief victims through the Cookeville-Putnam County Tornado Relief Fund.

The Sparta site is part of BASF’s Performance Materials division and employs more than 100 people who produce Nylon 6, Nylon 6/6 and Polyester colored specialty resins for automotive, consumer and industrial, power distribution and telecommunications as well as advanced color technology uses. For more information, visit www.basf.us/tennessee.