Be an ombudsman volunteer

Do you want to make a difference?

Are you concerned about the needs of older people?

Can you work with all types of people?

Do you like to follow problems through to resolution?

Aging Services for the Upper Cumberland, Inc. is looking for people who are empathetic, diplomatic, and skilled communicators to be volunteer Ombudsmen.

As a volunteer ombudsman, you will be assigned to a specific long-term care facility, working to ensure that the resident’s rights are being protected. You will help residents with problems they are unable to resolve alone.

Volunteer ombudsmen dedicate three (3) hours per week to this job. On-going training and support are provided. This could be the most challenging and rewarding volunteer opportunity you may ever have.

Training is scheduled for February 26th, 27th, and 28th, 2020 located at the UCHRA office. For more information, please call Kim Fowler at (931) 432-4210.