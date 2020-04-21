Beginning the opening, put productive plans in place soon

The Right Stuff – By Donald Holman

This week, the president has announced what appears to be a reasonable step-by-step process for re-opening our economy and getting us all back work. What a wonderful thing! But, of course, there are roadblocks ahead. Everyone seems to have their own ideas as to the timing and process of opening. This too, is a good sign. It means lots of thought and planning have gone into gaming out the first moves. All well and good! But what we do not need is a lot of foot dragging and whining as we begin this process. For states that are concerned that step one, for example, is not planned exactly as they would like, they have options. They can delay their own opening by a few days to see how the processes they are concerned about play out. Or, they can petition for the right to try their own methods of opening. I believe they will find wide acceptance, assuming they have a solid and reasonable plan in mind.

The governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, has already announced a partial opening starting next week. Among other things, the governor is opening state parks, allowing regular retail stores to open with curbside “deliveries” to the cars, and several other measures. These sound like very practical first steps that will allow us to see how much a small opening of this kind will add (if any) to our efforts to combat the Wuhan flu. One thing we should all realize, there is no safety in continuing to stay home while our economy dies. Without a strong economy, we will have much worse problems than the China flu to worry about!

In Alabama, their committee is recommending opening up June 1st in a limited way at first. Retail stores can open, but they must monitor the number of customers in their stores to keep enough room to allow social distancing. Those retail associates in close contact with customers will be required to wear a mask.

There is nothing I am reading here that alarms me. This sounds like a well-thought-out plan to open stores without risking people’s lives. And as long as all of us agree to follow these guidelines, it is hard to see why we should not be able to open our economies. And many Americans are tired of sitting at home and worrying about their future. They would rather get out there and shape their future. We are not, by nature, a fearful society of people!

So let’s stop a moment and think about the consequences of not opening our economy back up. We are adding trillions to our deficit with all of this spending we are doing sending billions of dollars in all kinds of payments both to individuals and businesses while this shut down continues. With the economy dead, all branches of government -city, county, state, and federal – are not collecting a penny in revenue. Yet, they are spending money they do not have to prop up an economy that is not open. How can a person support an economy when the economy is closed? In many cases, even if citizens had funds in their hands, the retail establishments they would spend those monies at have been forced to close by the government. This limits how much stimulative value pumping money into the hands of consumers can provide. Once again, it simply underscores the requirement that our economy must reopen to recover.

And look at the level of ignorance some governors have exhibited concerning the shutdown. In Michigan, the governor there has enacted all kinds of ridiculous infringements on people’s rights. What are these governors thinking? Are they being led by their political donations rather than public health needs? In Michigan, their idiotic governor has refused to allow people to take their own boat out on the water by themselves and buy seeds, paint, and much more. Michigan’s governor even required stores like Walmart to “rope off” forbidden merchandise so customers could not view it. Wouldn’t it make more sense to allow folks at home to be able to improve their houses and thereby be productive while they cannot come into work?

There are a lot of unanswered questions that really should be getting answered. And I watched ABC news cover the protests in Lansing, Michigan, and none of these controversial issues were mentioned. The protestors were spoken of as people unwilling to accept the government’s attempts to save their lives. None of these nonsense issues were even mentioned. Oh, did I mention closing churches? Don’t we have specific language in the bill of rights that says the people are to have religious freedom? Is there a Wuhan flu exception to that right? I think not!

Now, let’s close with a look at China’s role in all of this and our reaction to it. Have you noticed this column is one of the few places where the Wuhan flu is called that? Why are we not calling this flu after its country of origin as we have for 150 years? Particularly in this case, where we know the country of origin deliberately kept quiet information that could have prevented the spread of this virus by admitting they had a problem early on. Why are we giving China a pass on the name? And what are the future actions we are considering against China? At the present time, we may well have enough people upset enough with China to make a difference. But will our Chinese- bought politicians take advantage of this moment?

I am hearing far too many Democrats parrot the Chinese line about this is not China’s fault. We know for a fact that China knew they had person-to-person transmission occurring, and they not only denied it. They brought in the W.H.O., and they helped in the denial. So, why are Democrats complaining about President Trump cutting W.H.O. funding? We need America’s politicians to be on America’s side in this.

Until next week…