Ben Lomand Connect adds White County Sports Complex hotspot

COVID-19 crisis increases need for free WiFi access

(April 20, 2020) – Ben Lomand Connect is announcing that it has installed another public WiFi hotspot in White County to help residents stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic. White County Sports Complex, located at 4201 Smithville Highway, is the most recent addition to the areas receiving free WiFi hot spots.

White County Executive Denny Wayne Robinson states, “In this unprecedented time, I appreciate that organizations and businesses are caring for our community in so many different ways. Thanks to Ben Lomand for providing the free WiFi Hotspot at the White County Sports Complex. Companies like Ben Lomond are ensuring citizens have one less thing to worry about. We are extremely grateful to live in a community that rallies together to help each other!”

Work has been done at the ballfield to better the parking lot for vehicles, and portions of the lights will be turned on for evening use.

Lisa Cope, manager and CEO of Ben Lomand Connect, states, “We are thankful for the ability to work with excellent anchor partners such as White County to provide public WiFi hotspots for citizens in our communities. This WiFi opportunity helps meet our value

statement of being committed to excellent customer service through teamwork.”

The Sports Complex hotspot is added to the list of hotspots activated in the past month which include Ben Lomand Connect’s White County Office at 52 Ben Lomand Drive, the Manchester Coffee County Conference Center, Ben Lomand’s McMinnville, Crossville, and Tracy City offices, Covenant Academy in Morrison and Van Buren County Fairgrounds utilizing Ben Lomand’s WiFi van.