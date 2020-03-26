Ben Lomand Connect installs Wi-Fi hotspot at Sparta Office to aid during COVID-19 crisis

Ben Lomand Connect is announcing that it has installed a free public WiFi hotspot at its Sparta Office location at 502 Ben Lomand Drive to help White county residents stay connected during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Internet connectivity is an important resource for White Countians during this crisis, which is keeping us physically distanced from one another,” said David Vaughn, district office manager. “As we’re asking many to work and learn remotely, these public WiFi points are especially critical to keeping workers and students connected if they do not have access at home.”

The location services the parking lot of the Ben Lomand Connect Sparta office, where users can access WiFi from outside the building or in a parked vehicle to encourage social distancing.

“We live and work in the communities we serve, and these are our friends and neighbors impacted by the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), so we want to do our part to help,” said Cain Rogers, White & Putnum County Board of Director. “We understand that our customers rely on their Internet service to stay connected to family, work, school, and information, and we are committed to ensuring they receive the assistance they need during this time,” states Randall Day representing White and Dekalb counties on the Ben Lomand Board.

Ben Lomand Connect was incorporated on October 2, 1952, to provide local telephone service to rural middle Tennessee. Ben Lomand began its diversification in 1993 by forming BLC, a wholly-owned long-distance subsidiary, and it was the first competitive local exchange carrier in the state of Tennessee. Combined, the two have over 27,500 access lines covering 3,200 square miles of territory. Ben Lomand Connect also offers many other services, including video, security, hosted I.P. solutions, and managed I.T. services.