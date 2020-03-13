Ben Lomand Connect postpones annual meeting, rescheduled

(March 12, 2020) – In an effort to follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and with regards for the well-being of our membership and employees, Ben Lomand Telephone Rural Cooperative’s Board of Directors have decided to postpone both the 2020 Annual Meeting scheduled for March 21st and early voting that was planned for this Saturday, March 14th.

The CDC’s mitigation plan for the pandemic known as COVID-19 (Coronavirus) addresses social distancing measures and canceling large gatherings of greater than 250 people. Protecting individuals at increased risk for severe illness, including older adults and persons of any age with underlying health conditions, were significant factors in this decision.

“The annual meeting is a very special time for everyone in the Ben Lomand Connect family. We will take active measures to notify all cooperative members and customers once new dates have been set for the annual meeting and early voting,” states Board President, Gerald Sitz.

General Manager/CEO Lisa Cope says, “The health and safety of members, customers and employees are our highest priority. Through this time, we will continue to provide quality services that allow access to the latest information regarding this health issue. We have

employees available 24 hours a day to assist with your needs.”

Communication will include notices to members, bill messages, our website, and social media outlets, plus local media (radio/newspaper).

Ben Lomand Connect would like to thank our members and customers for your understanding during this time.