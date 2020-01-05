Benny Joe Smith

Benny Joe Smith, 90, of Quebeck, passed away Jan. 4, 2020, at Rhea Medical Center.

“Ben,” as he was most commonly known, was born Aug. 9, 1929, to Gordon Hicks Smith and Edna Marie (Myers) Smith.

He grew up near the Tennessee community of Doyle, later moving to Chattanooga. He was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force from 1949 to 1952, where he repaired aircraft engines and instrumentation. Upon discharge from the military, he embarked on a 19-year aerospace career. Most notably, Ben worked at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral in the 1960s where he worked as the electrical supervisor on the command and service modules of the Apollo spacecraft. He was proud to have helped achieve the national goals of human spaceflight and manned missions to the Moon.

Mr. Smith left the space program, in 1971, and returned to White County. Hobbies included hunting, fishing, competition pistol shooting, cattle farming, and watching football on TV. After working for 23 years in various supervisory roles for Mallory Controls, he retired, in 1994. Ben and wife Almedia spent the remainder of retirement on their farm, in Quebeck.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Helen Smith Land.

Surviving family members include his wife of 66 years, Almedia (Gravitt) Smith; two daughters, Anita Ann Worthington, Rose Marie Dunning; and one son, Ronald Joe Smith.

Six grandchildren will recall their grandfather’s stories of the Apollo program: Jennifer Parks, Cody Vineyard, Jason Worthington, Nathan Worthington, Victoria Shiller, and Kayla Evans. The extended family includes nine great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Jan. 11, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m., Jan. 11, at the funeral home. The Rev. Von Dunn will officiate.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.