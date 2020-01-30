Bessie Lee Wilhite Saylors

Bessie Lee Wilhite Saylors, 87, of Sparta, passed away Jan. 27, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Saylors was born Feb. 9, 1932, in White County, to Chester Burl Wilhite and Anna Lee Howell Wilhite.

She was a banker with Commerce Union Bank for 42 years. Mrs. Saylors was a loyal member of Almyra Methodist Church and enjoyed being active in her community, especially the O’Connor Homemakers Community Club. She loved working with her flowers and cooking for her large family

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Gaines Saylors; sister, Norma Sue Farris; and brothers, William Reed Wilhite and Roy Hoover Wilhite.

Survivors include her son, Richard (Brenda) Saylors; daughter

Daughter: Kimberly (Phillip) Murdock

Granddaughter: Tara Saylors Loftis; grandson, Kalland Saylors; sisters, Nell Moore, Virginia Delatorre, Wilma Lee, Trena Little; brother, Ralph Wilhite; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Jan. 31, 2020, at Hunter Funeral Home, with burial in Saylors Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Jan. 30, at the funeral home. Bobby Moore and Paul Allen will officiate.

Harold Moore, Jamey Farris, Pat Wilhite, Jeff Wilhite, Jerry Wilhite, Todd Farris, and Jeremy Wilhite will serve as pallbearers. Frank Gamble is an honorary pallbearer.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.