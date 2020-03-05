Bethel Free Will revival
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | March 5, 2020 2:23 pm
Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, at 1320 Browntown Rd., in Sparta, will have a revival 7 p.m. nightly, March 16-20, 2020. Everyone is welcome. More information: (931) 738-8697.
No comments yet.
By submitting a comment you grant Sparta Live a perpetual license to reproduce your words and name/web site in attribution. Inappropriate and irrelevant comments will be removed at an admin’s discretion. Your email is used for verification purposes only, it will never be shared.