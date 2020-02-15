Betty Litchford Sliger Graham

Betty Louise Litchford Sliger Graham, 76, of Sparta, passed away Feb. 13, 2020, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Graham was born Aug. 23, 1943, in Cookeville, to Thomas Clarence Litchford and Bessie Montgomery Litchford.

Her work career included sewing cushions for Custom Craft Furniture to her most notable job at First National Bank. After retiring from the bank, she worked as a receptionist for Turntable Industries and Tri-Star Realty.

Betty was an active member of Pistole Baptist Church for 57 years. She taught Sunday School for over 50 years and was involved in various committees in the church, including decorating the church this past Christmas and helping prepare a meal any time it was needed.

Betty and her coworkers from the bank, known as the “Golden Girls,” got together monthly for lunch and to spend the day together. She also enjoyed being a part of a Bunco Club.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Sam Sliger and Keith Graham. and her brothers Howard Litchford and Ernest Litchford.

Surviving family members include her son, Jeff Sliger and wife Tonya; grandsons, Trevor Sliger, Trey Sliger; stepson, Phillip Graham and wife Melissa; sisters, Jean Cooper, Mabel Gilreath and husband Bobby; brother, Fred Litchford and wife Elaine; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., Feb. 16, 2020 at Pistole Baptist Church, with burial in Elrod Cemetery. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m., Feb. 15, and after 1 p.m., Feb. 16, at the church.

Trevor Sliger, Trey Sliger, Shawn Leftwich, David Luna, Jimmie Chism, and Robert Dalton will serve as pallbearers.

Hunter Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.