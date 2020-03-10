Betty Wright Johnson

Betty Wright Johnson, 83, of Smithville, passed away March 9, 2020, at her residence.

Mrs. Johnson was born Oct. 15, 1936, to Casto Lester Fowler and Beulah Hudson Fowler.

She was a retired shirt factory worker and a Baptist.

Mrs. Johnson was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Johnson; and two siblings, Willie Vaughn (Gene) Young, Lester (Arline) Fowler.

Survivors include three children, Billy (Angela) Johnson, of McMinnville, Pat (Donnie) Cantrell, of Smithville, Johnny Ray (Margaret) Johnson, of Smithville; grandchildren, Ashley LeFevers, Erica (Jason) Bell, Elicia (Kenneth) Kinnaird, Josh Johnson, Heather Lankford; great-grandchildren, Braelyn and Bentley LeFevers, Ensley Kinnaird, Logan Johnson, Colten Lankford, Jayden Johnson, Sadie, Chevelle, and Bentley Judkins; sisters-in-law, Josephine Cantrell, Helen Poss; special family, Eddy Glenn (Stephanie) Driver, Shelby and Saleen; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m., March 11, 2020, at DeKalb Funeral Chapel, with burial in DeKalb Memorial Gardens. Bro. David Mahan and Bro. Mike Carpenter will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 4-8 p.m., March 10, and 10 a.m.-2 p.m., March 11, at the funeral chapel.

DeKalb Funeral Chapel, in Smithville, is in charge of arrangements.