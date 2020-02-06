Bettye Ann Barker Floyd

Bettye Ann Barker Floyd, 85, of Sparta, passed Feb. 5, 2020, at NHC Healthcare of Sparta.

Mrs. Floyd was born July 29, 1934.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Malcolm Floyd; parents, Riley Odus Barker and Berttie Barker; and siblings, James Barker, Lois Barker Taliaferro, and Lester Barker.

She is lovingly survived by her sons, Mike Floyd (Joyce), of Sparta, Steven Floyd, of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Annmarie Floyd Joyce (Michael), Collin Floyd (Chase), Evan Floyd, Ethan Floyd; great-grandchildren, Ansley Joyce, Owen, Elliot Floyd; and sister, Rebecca Barker Adcock.

Funeral service will be noon, Feb. 8, 2020, at Oak Lawn Funeral Home, with burial in Oak Lawn Cemetery. Doug Downs will officiate. The family will receive friends 10 a.m.-noon, on Feb. 8, at the funeral home.

Pallbearers to serve include Collin Floyd, Evan Floyd, Ethan Floyd, Michael Joyce, Les Barker, Travis Barker, and Mike Hughes.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Reckless Saints of Nowhere. Donations can be made at Cumberland Heights Church of Christ or sent directly to the organization.

Oak Lawn Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

––––––––––––

Cumberland Heights Church of Christ

1600 Memorial Hwy

Doyle, TN 38559

(931) 657- 3400

––––––––––––

Reckless Saints of Nowhere

215 N. Fairland

Pryor, OK 74361