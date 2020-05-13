Big Springs Cemetery decoration
Posted By Kim Swindell Wood | May 13, 2020 12:36 pm
Big Spring Cemetery decoration will be May 16. Business meeting at noon at the pavilion. Officers for 2020-2021 will be elected. Big Springs Cemetery needs donations for upkeep of cemetery. Please mail to Big Springs Cemetery, 9885 Monterey Highway, Sparta, TN 38583.
