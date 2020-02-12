Billy Carrol Myers

Billy Carrol Myers, 87, of McMinnville, went to be with the Lord, on Feb. 10, 2020, while residing at NHC Healthcare of Smithville.

Mr. Myers was born Jan. 30, 1933, in Doyle, to Paul Otto Myers and Jennie Bell Davis Myers.

He was a faithful member of New Life United Pentecostal Church; a U.S. Army veteran, having served eight years; and he was an aerostructure mechanic and air conditioning mechanic with Avco/Textron for 35 years. Bro. Bill, as he was affectionately known to many, was a humble God-fearing man who study the word of God in depth to grow in knowledge and in his relationship with the Lord.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Helen Myers; four brothers, Johnny Bradford Myers, James Arnold Myers, Paul Myers Jr., Joe Donald Myers; and one sister, Betty Jane (Berniece) Hubbard.

He leaves to cherish his memory five children, Carol Anne (Bruce) Northcutt, of Smithville, Brian Keith Myers, of McMinnville, Melody Jean (Tim) West, of Smithville, Lisa (Virgil) Joines Jr., of McMinnville, Monica (Jeff) Robinson, of McMinnville; 13 grandchildren, Jacob (Whitney) Northcutt, Jesse (Alicia) Northcutt, Jonathan (Courtney) Myers, Brian Thomas Myers, Sarah West, Rebekah West, Joseph West, Adam West, Mark (Erin) Joines, Rachel Joines, Stephen (Heather) Robinson, Matthew (McKenzie) Robinson, Olivia Flanders; three great-granddaughters, Bethanie Northcutt, Gracie Northcutt, Beckley West; three brothers, Jackie (Caroline) Myers, of Rock Island, Charlie (Brenda) Myers, of Bone Cave, Bruce (Beverly) Myers, of Murfreesboro; two sisters, Judy Ann Rogers, of Gallatin, Janice Bowen, of California; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Jack Peacock, of Atlanta, Georgia

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Feb. 14, 2020, at DeKalb Funeral Chapel, with burial in Scurlock Cemetery with military honors conducted by the Veterans Honor Guard. Bro. Dwayne Cornelius and Bro. Michael Hale will officiate. Visitation with the family will be 3-8 p.m., Feb. 13, and 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Feb. 14, at the funeral chapel.

In addition to flowers, the family asks that donations to be made to the United Pentecostal Missionary Fund or to the Children’s Sunday School department at New Life, in memory of Bill. The Myers family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the caregivers and staff of NHC and Caris Hospice.

DeKalb Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.