Black History Month celebrated Saturday at Sparta Civic Center

By Rachel Auberger

Black History Month, which has been celebrated every February since 1976, is the celebration of achievements by African Americans and a time for recognizing the central role they played throughout much of United States history.

President Gerald Ford was the first president to declare February as “Black History Month” because he said the public needed to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

White County, who, like the rest of the country, has a history rich with the heritage African-Americans have brought to the community, has a celebration of that heritage planned for Feb. 22.

According to Annette King, the program, which will be held at Sparta Civic Center, on East Bockman Way, will begin at noon.

“There will be a Marin Luther King march, led by White County High School JROTC students, around the parking lot at the civic center,” Annette King explained.

After the march, Annette King said that Wayne Woodford, of McMinnville; James (Knobby) Gwynn, of Sparta; and Tom Savage, of Livingston, will be guest speakers during the event, which will also include pictures and memorabilia celebrating African-American lives in White County. Annette King said there will be light refreshments served at the end of the program.

Annette King said t the premise behind the program comes from Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Annette King said, “Dr. King said, ‘We must learn to live together as brothers or perish together as fools,’ and to learn to live together in the future we can’t forget our past.”